Sip, Shop And Connect At This Minnesota “Super” Event

The Super Bowl is Sunday February 11th. There will be what seems like endless hours of Pre-Game Coverage. I’m a diehard sports fan and that’s even too much talking for me.

This is a reminder there will be something that you should check out to help support local Minnesota businesses and avoid all the “Super” Pre-Game Coverage. It’s the “Sip N’ Shop Galentines” event in Andover.

This is the 4th year of this event that was originally designed just for ladies, but this year is open to the fellas too. It’s an opportunity to be introduced to around 35 small local vendors and businesses who will be on hand.

Guys, Valentines Day is coming quickly, that perfect gift you’re looking for is likely to be found here.

This event was started by Breanna and Ashley to help ladies become more connected to each other and to Minnesota based vendors and businesses that they might not be aware of, that offer products that would interest them.

This event is being held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Andover again this year, and there will be a cash bar and their restaurant will be serving food as well, so this is perfect for lunch. Either bring your friends for some time away so you can reconnect, or maybe grab your lunch there before you head off to watch the big game.

As I said this is the 4th year of this event, and Breanna told me it gets bigger every year, which is great because one of the main purposes of this event is to help shine a light on local small business owners.

The “Sip N’ Shop Galentines” event will be open on Sunday February 11th from 11-4. There is no admission or fee for parking, so it’s easy to get in the door.

As you're making your plans for Super Bowl Sunday, make sure you set some time for this event on Sunday the 11th. And to give you an idea of what the event will be like when you get there, here’s some pictures from the 2023 event.

