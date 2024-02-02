Awesome ‘Hidden’ Minnesota Artist To Be Featured On TV Next Week

I'm not sure if this is something that all Minnesotans can identify with, but I just love the outline of our fair state. One Minnesota artist must share my love of the shape of our state, as she hides it in her paintings! Amy Marie Art has been creating beautiful outdoor scenes with a hidden Minnesota outline right in the middle, unseen in some cases unless you look carefully.

Amy Marie posted that she and her works of art will be showcased on Twin Cities Live on KSTP sometime next week. (As of Friday morning a time and date haven't been set beyond 'sometime next week')

I first found out about Amy Marie's Art when I joined the Mille Lacs Lake group, and I saw a post from Amy of a painting that she had done that was featured at the State Fair this past year.

The painting that was turned into a 10-foot wide mural was "commissioned for the benefit of Keep It Clean, illustrates how trash is polluting our lakes and how good stewardship lends itself to a vibrant and healthy fishery" according to the Mille Lacs Messenger.

The painting shows ice houses and people fishing on top of the ice, and below the ice, you see native fish like walleye swimming and enjoying a clean environment to live in.

If you are a fan of Amy Marie's Art, you can follow her social media page, and it appears she even auctions off some pieces. Maybe you'll get lucky and have the winning bid, and you can have one of these awesome paintings hanging in your living room.

