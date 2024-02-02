Another MN County Shares Concerns Over New Flag & Seal

FILLMORE COUNTY CONCERNS

Another Minnesota County is concerned about the costs of implementing Minnesota's new state flag and seal. Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter to state officials with concerns over the costs of implementing the new designs on a county-wide level, according to KTTC news.

COSTS NOT IN BUDGET

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office estimates its department will incur an additional $25,000 to $35,000 for the switchover, and money to implement a new flag and seal was NOT in the plans for 2024.

STATE FUNDED ASSISTANCE?

Fillmore County Officials are asking about state-funded assistance or an extension transition period to assist local smaller government offices, like Fillmore County, to have more time to implement the new flag. Right now, the new flag is set to become official on May 12th of this year.

In addition to the request for assistance and an extension of time to implement the new flag and seal, they are also asking that the new seal be a part of the new flag, in place of the star, to avoid having two completely different representations for Minnesota.

It doesn't appear that Fillmore County officials have an issue with having a new flag design, it appears that they would just like the flag to include the seal and have more time to absorb the costs of making this change-over.

How much is costing the state of Minnesota to change our flag and seal? According to an article with CBS News, they say the changeover is happening at about the same time as old worn-out flags are replaced every year; but admit that there was no specific budget for replacing the flags statewide, as the responsibility will fall on local government offices.

