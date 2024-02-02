Willmar Native Contestant on Fox TV Show ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- 33-year-old Kandice Peterson of Willmar is a contestant in the Fox TV reality show "Farmer Wants a Wife," which made its season debut Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Peterson says the whole process started when she visited from Denver last summer, staying at her dad's farm for the Minnesota State Fair, and she met the producers over Zoom.

"They start to kind've, like, ask you questions. Like, 'Why do you want to marry a farmer?' and 'Would you be willing to move?' and all these different things."

Peterson says as she advanced further, more serious measures were taken.

"I had to, like, meet with a psychologist and a therapist and then we talked to the producers. And so, it's actually crazy how much work goes into preparing for the show!"

Peterson's family is threw a watch party for her at The Horseshoe Bar in Lake Lillian.