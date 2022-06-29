Supreme Court Decision Causes Howard Stern To Run For President

HOWARD STERN FOR PRESIDENT?

He may have been joking when the words poured out of his mouth out of disgust for our elected Supreme Court officials regarding overturning Roe Vs. Wade; but once the words were out, do you think he may seriously be considering the possibility of running for President?

THE THINGS THAT BOTHER HOWARD MIGHT BOTHER YOU TOO

Howard Stern has ventured into politics before; so it's not out of the question. There are things that he very much disagrees with, and I believe that he's at the point in his life where he thinks he just might have what it takes to be our next President.

He is against the Electoral College. According to The Hill, Howard said, "I am going to do the very simple thing that will set the country straight; one vote, one person. No more electoral college. I'm getting rid of it."

APPOINTING NEW SUPREME COURT

Stern said that IF he does run for President, he will be appointing 5 new Supreme Court Justices, saying that our country got into trouble when we let President Trump, who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes, bring in the Supreme Court justices. He told his Co-Host that he doesn't know exactly what he's doing at this point, making it clear that he doesn't know what is legally allowed and what isn't, but Mr. Stern seems like the type of person that if he was going to put his name in the hat, he would find out what he could and couldn't do as our country's leader.

What do you think about Howard Stern running for President? Do you think it's going to take another well-known public figure to get the job done next time around? Send me your thoughts to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

