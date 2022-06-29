Randall Area Flood Relief Fundraiser on Thursday

LITTLE FALLS -- A fundraiser has been planned to help the residents of Randall recover from the flood last week.

The event will be held in the Falls Ballroom parking lot on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., or until the food runs out.

They'll be serving hot dogs, chips, pop and water.

They'll be accepting free-will monetary donations.

All the proceeds will go to the Randall area.

Last Thursday and Friday morning the Randall had about a foot of rain in a short period of time forcing about 30 homes to be evacuated and shutting down Highway 10 for a few days.