Supply Chain Issues Delaying St. Cloud Road Construction Projects

ST. CLOUD -- Two prominent road construction projects in St. Cloud that were scheduled to be completed this summer have been pushed back to 2023.

Cooper Avenue South and Wilson Avenue won't be completed this year due to material supply issues.

St. Cloud's Engineering Department says construction on Cooper Avenue will begin in the spring while construction on Wilson Avenue will start in June of 2023.

The supply issues are affecting the various pipes and underground products used in utility reconstruction. It is not affecting the materials like gravel fill and bituminous that are produced locally. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says some of the products, like the large water main pipes, are delayed up to 32 weeks.

Cooper Avenue will get a full reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes. The project will be from University Drive South to Traverse Road.

Wilson Avenue will be reconstructed between Highway 23 and 1st Street Northeast. That $4.2-million project also includes new curb and gutter, sidewalks, storm drain, and sanitary sewer.

Hodel says because of the delay in these two projects, additional resurfacing projects originally scheduled for 2023 will take place this summer. The joint project between St. Cloud and Waite Park to resurface Waite Avenue will also be completed this season.

