Sartell Splits a Pair of Games at State Legion Baseball Tourney

Roger Mischke

The Sartell American Legion baseball team split a pair of pool play games in Prior Lake Thursday in the State American Legion baseball tournament. Sartell defeated Farmington 11-3 with Kade Lewis going 4-4 with a run and 2 RBIs in the afternoon.  Sartell lost their 2nd game 12-1 in 5 innings to St. Michael Thursday night.

Sartell will play Willmar at 3 p.m. today in Burnsville in their final pool play game.  Both Sartell and Willmar are 1-1 in pool play.  Bracket play begins Saturday.

 

