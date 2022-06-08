Sartell Baseball Advances to Section Final

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team won at top seeded St. Michael-Albertville 5-2 Tuesday afternoon to advance to the section 8-4-A final. The 6th seeded Sabres are unbeaten in the tournament and are in the driver's seat when they play for the section title Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Cold Spring.

Get our free mobile app

In yesterday's win Wes Johnson threw all 7 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win for the Sabres. Kade Lewis went 3-3 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs, Jacob Merrill was 2-3 with 2 runs scored and Steve Brinkerhoff went 2-4 with a run scored for Sartell.

Elsewhere in Section 8-4A

@ Cold Spring

Rogers 9, Bemidji 8

Elk River 4, Moorhead 0

Rogers 16, Elk River 1

(Rogers will play STMA at 4:30 p.m. in Cold Spring today for the right to play Sartell for the section title Thursday).

Section 6-2-A Playoffs

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Pierz 3

Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

(Wadena-Deer Creek will play Albany for the Section 6-2-A title at 4:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud Thursday)