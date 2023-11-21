Sartell Police Asking For Help Tracking Down Alleged Dirt Bike Vandal

Sartell Police are asking for help tracking down a dirt bike rider who was allegedly involved in a trespassing and vandalism incident near the old Sartell landfill site.

We are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner or driver of this dirt bike. This individual was involved in a trespassing and destruction of property on the old landfill site. The suspect fled from officers who discontinued due to safety concerns. He was last seen heading north on County Road 4. If you might have information on who the driver or owner is please contact the Sartell Police Department.

As the department's post mentions, officers did try to stop the suspect but had to call off the pursuit due to 'safety concerns.' This report by the Sartell Police Department comes on the heels of a vandalism incident at the city's Country Lights Festival, in which someone cut the cords to the event's Christmas lights.

The non-emergency number for the Sartell Police Department is 320-251-8186.