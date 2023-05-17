Sartell Officials Release Detailed Process On Golf Course Sale

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has released a lengthy report in hopes of clarifying the process and future plans for the potential sale of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

Several renderings, photos, facts and figures and frequently asked questions regarding the full process has been updated on the city's website for residents to review.

The city has been working on the sale of the 9-hole golf course, clubhouse, and maintenance facilities along with the 81 acres of land it sits on, since last fall.

A public Request for Proposals process was completed with the city receiving four letters of interest in January, with the highest bidder being Three Tees, LLC. Its chief manager is Brandon Testa, who also owns House of Pizza.

Our vision for the property has always been about providing a quality and community focused amenity. We're excited about the opportunity to partner with an experienced golf operator while adding a new clubhouse, year-round restaurant and community space all within walking distance to multiple Sartell neighborhoods and Pinecone Central Park.

A group of former Sartell lawmakers have voiced opposition in the proposed sale stating its "bad deal for the city and would be a betrayal of the intent of the half-cent sales tax dollars to acquire public amenities with public dollars and then turn around and sell those assets to a private party at a bargain price".

The current operator of the golf-course Dan Dols (who also submitted an RFP) has also voiced frustration stating they never asked for an early termination of their lease and in fact wanted to extend it another five years.

A purchase agreement for the property of $426,000 was tabled earlier this month, following concerns on the appraisal process, and the long-term effects of a sale like this.

The council is expected to make a final decision on the sale of the golf course on Monday.

