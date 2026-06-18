The St. Cloud Rox picked up an extra-inning win over the Bismarck Larks on Wednesday night. St. Cloud's win improves their record to a division-best 15-8 on the season.

The Rox got on the board first in the top of the second inning when Tyler Holland led off the frame with a solo home run. St. Cloud made the score 3-0 in the top of the third inning with Alex Dupuy plating Tanner Recchio on a groundout and Cole Decker scoring on an error.

The Larks responded with a three-run bottom of the fifth and the game would remain tied until the top of the tenth inning when St. Cloud's Decker scored on a fielder's choice groundout to give the Rox a 4-3 win.

Alex Dupuy had a pair of hits in the win for the Rox, who struck out 13 times as a team while managing five hits and drawing three walks.

Adam Trevino earned the win for the Rox with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief to close out the game in which he struck out five batters without allowing a hit or issuing a walk.

The Rox will play a pair of games in Bismarck on Thursday, June 18th. The first game is slated for 9:05 a.m. and the second game for 6:35 p.m.. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.