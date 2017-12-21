Sartell Community Continues To Honor Tom Bearson

SARTELL - Around a thousand people turned the stands into a sea of green at Sartell high school's basketball game Thursday. The green was worn for the 3rd annual Tommy B "Hoopin' in Heaven" night honoring Tom Bearson and the Tom Bearson Foundation.

Bearson was murdered over three years ago, a few miles from the North Dakota State University campus. The case to this point has gone unsolved.

Tom's dad, Greg Bearson says it is bittersweet seeing all of Tom's friends and former classmates come back to honor his son.

"It can be tough seeing all of his old friends. My mind can wander and think about who would he be now and what would he be doing. But knowing that these were his friends I know he spent his time surrounded by great people."

The foundation has raised over $100,000 over the last two and a half years to help invest in local youth basketball.

" We have raised over $100,000 since we started. Last year we helped redo the St. Francis Xavier gym."

While the Bearson Foundation has mainly focused on helping local youth basketball, Greg says he hopes to expand the reach of the foundation and use it to help kids make better life decisions.