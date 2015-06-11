Royals Complete Sweep Of Twins Wednesday

The Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the Twins with a 7-2 win at Target Field Wednesday night. The Twins have now lost seven of their last ten games and are two games behind the Royals for first place in the American League Central.

The Royals jumped all over the Twins in the first inning. Alcides Escobar started the rally with an infield single, followed by a Mike Moustakas walk. After Lorenzo Cain struck out, Eric Hosmer knocked in Alcides Escobar to make the score 1-0.

Alex Gordon drove in Moustakas and Hosmer with a three-run home run that gave Kansas City a 4-0 lead.

The Twins scored their only two runs of the game on a Trevor Plouffe single in the third inning that scored Aaron Hicks, and a solo home run by Plouffe in the eighth inning.

The Twins are off Thursday then head to Texas for a three game series beginning Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1240 WJON.