St. Cloud Rox--

The Rox end up getting the win Sunday and go into the all-star break with 29-19 record.

Trae Robertson started the game for the Rox, he went five innings giving up two earned runs with two strikeouts.

Freddy Achecar lead the way on offense ripping three hits also adding three RBIs.

St. Cloud plays again Thursday against Bismark at a first pitch of 7:05.