Rox Hold Off Larks 7-3

St. Cloud -- The Rox came out of the three day All Star break with a 7-3 come from behind win over the Bismarck Larks Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud scored all 7 of their runs in the 5th inning. Ben Carew went 2-3 with a run scored and 2 RBIs, Garrett Delano drove in 2, Jack Kelly had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI and both Hance Smith and Gus Steiger had a hit, a run scored and 1 RBI.

R.J Martinez started the game for the Rox and went six innings while only giving up three earned runs with 6 strikeouts and 2 walks. Martinez gets the win.

St. Cloud has won 7 games in a row and is 10-4 in the 2nd half of the season and 30-19 overall. St. Cloud hosts Bismarck again Friday at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.