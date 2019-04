EAU CLAIRE - A superb pitching performance and and one run were enough for the St. Cloud Rox to knock off the Eau Claire Express 1-0.

Rox pitcher Jake Stevenson was the star of the evening. Stevenson went eight innings giving up no runs on three hits and struck-out eight. Brent Killam earned the save for the Rox.

The only run of the game came in the 1st inning when St. Cloud's Keaton Kringlen singled to center field and drove in Ricardo Sanchez .