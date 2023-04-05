Roof Collapse Causes Gas Leak at Former Electrolux Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A roof collapse at the former Electrolux building in St. Cloud caused a gas leak Tuesday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to 701 33rd Avenue North just after 7:00 a.m. for a gas smell in the area.

Fire crews arrived to find a large section of roof on a warehouse had collapsed and a gas smell was coming from the building. Utilities were shut off and the surrounding area was assessed for any further damage.

Emergency service drones were brought in to assess the damage and impact of the collapse.

No one was hurt and there is no damage estimate at this time.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT

PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN MINNESOTA