COLD SPRING -- School spirit was in full swing as students and staff at ROCORI High School held a pep rally for their football team playing in Friday's Class 4A Quarterfinals.

Senior Dalton Thelen says they've put a lot of work in this year to get where they are at.

"Our seniors worked hard to get to this point so we're just going to try and keep the streak rolling."

This is ROCORI's fourth straight trip to the quarterfinals. Head coach Mike Rowe says this has been a goal for the team since the start of the season.

"We have a plan in place on how we handle things, we don't worry about wins or losses in the regular season, those are just a test for the playoffs. We wanted to be playing our best football when we get to the playoffs and it's showing."

The Spartans will face the Academy of Holy Angels, a team Rowe says is similar to the way they play.

"Obviously anyone who makes it this far is well deserving to be there. It's going to be a hard physical game with two teams similar in styles and we'll see who comes out on top."

Besides the football team, the student body also gave a loud cheer to another state bound team, the Special Olympic's Bowling team also competing Friday.