Rock Icon Robert Plant Is Coming To Minnesota In June

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's musical partnership with bluegrass legend Alison Krauss makes a stop at Mystic Amphitheater in Prior Lake on Friday, June 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10am.

"Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robert Plant and 27x Grammy-winner Alison Krauss released “Raising Sand” in 2007. The release was one of the most acclaimed albums of the 21st Century. It was an unlikely, mesmerizing pairing of one of rock’s greatest frontmen with one of country music’s finest and most honored artists. The certified Platinum album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and won six Grammy Awards, including both Album and Record of the Year.

After 14 years, the two icons reunited with “Raise the Roof.” Earning three Grammy nominations and unanimous acclaim, the album debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana chart. The album landed the two titans everywhere including “The Late Show with Steven Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “CBS Mornings,” “PBS NewsHour” and more.

Drawing from both of their monumentally acclaimed albums, the tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements. Plant and Krauss will deliver a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more. Audiences can also expect reimagined renditions of Led Zeppelin cuts like “The Battle of Evermore,” “Rock and Roll,” “When The Levee Breaks” and other surprises. For more information, visit PlantKrauss.com."

Tickets to the Can't Let Go Tour 2024 start at just $59 and go on-sale to the public at 10am on Friday, February 16th.