Crowd Pleasing Superstar Luke Bryan Brought Fun to ‘The X’

You may know him strictly as one of the the American Idol Superstar judges. Or you may be a long-time Country Music fan that loves Luke Bryan's music. Either way he brought the fun to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.

He was joined on the tour by Chayce Beckham, who has ties to Bryan as a former American Idol contestant and winner. Chayce's current single on radio is "23". Also on the tour were Hailey Whitters who's already had one hit song with, "Everything She Ain't" and then there was also Conner Smith who's current single is "Creek Will Rise".

Conner Smith has already been on tour with another Superstar, Thomas Rhett, and he's making a few appearances on the Cole Swindell tour as well. It was a bit of a homecoming for Hailey Whitters as she is an Iowa native, so certainly felt right at home being back in the Midwest.

It's been 5 years since Luke Bryan had been here and clearly the sold out crowd was happy to see him. He seems to have toned down his dancing on-stage, he even made fun of it at one point. Jon Bream's review for the Star-Tribune (may have pay wall) mentions it as well:

Even without the exaggerated dance moves, Bryan put on a highly entertaining two-hour show, perfect for a beer-drinking Saturday night for 14,000 fans. This time, he was less dependent on elaborate production gimmicks (no pickup truck surrounded in flames), though his stage, lighting and video columns were stylish and complementary (especially appreciated the yellow, green and orange laser projections during "Drink a Beer"). Moreover, the superstar spent most of the night on the end of a runway, amid the crowd instead of on the main stage, lending a more intimate feel (as much as an arena can feel intimate).

Luke Bryan really did spend a lot of time on the runway portion of the stage. He joked with people and was the fun personality that he always is. The crowd came prepared for fun and most spent the whole time on their feet.

