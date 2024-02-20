Let’s Get Weird: Primus to Funk Up The Ledge Amphitheater

It's gonna get weird in Waite Park this summer.

Primus and Coheed and Cambria just announced a 25-date co-bill summer tour that includes a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Friday, July 28th.

via Prospect PR via Prospect PR loading...

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10am Central. Folks who have signed up for The Ledge's newsletter will receive a pre-sale code to use Thursday, February 22nd at 10am.

Weird Alt Rock/Funk Legends Primus Coming to Waite Park

Primus formed in 1984 and currently features founder/frontman/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde, and drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander.

Their breakthrough album was the major label debut "Sailing the Seas of Cheese", released in 1991 and featuring the hit single, "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver". Their follow-ups - "Pork Soda" (1993) and 1995's "Tales From the Punch Bowl" - with the latter album featuring their international smash "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver".

Prog Rockers Coheed and Cambria

Coheed and Cambria formed in 1995 and have experimented with many musical styles like punk, funk, acoustic rock, and progressive metal. In 2006, "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness" won the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best Album. They're led by founder/frontman Claudio Sanchez and founder/lead guitarist Travis Stever.

A Great Rock Lineup For The Ledge in 2024 So Far

So far The Ledge will feature the Beach Boys, Three Dog Night/Little River Band, and Jewel w/ Melissa Etheridge; among other acts.

It's awesome to have a fantastic outdoor live music venue for national acts, right in our backyard!

Get our free mobile app