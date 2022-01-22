Winter Chill Event Returns to Riverside Park [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Cold weather did not stop some central Minnesota families from getting out and taking in some fresh air on Saturday.

The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department held their annual, aptly named Winter Chill event at Riverside Park from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

People of all ages were able to enjoy sledding, snowshoeing, skiing, and snow painting outside or arts and crafts, door prizes, and refreshments inside the park shelter.

Introductory ski lessons were also provided by the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club and Nordic Ski Club.

