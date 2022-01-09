2022 Youth Ski Club Underway in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Despite chilly temps, a group of central Minnesota skiers hit the trails at a local park this weekend. The Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club 2022 season is officially underway.

The season began back on January 2nd and runs through the end of February. Every Sunday the group meets at Riverside Park in St. Cloud from 1:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the exception of January 23rd, when they partner with the Sons of Norway for the annual Barnelopet.

Currently, there are 70 kids registered for the season, and spots still available.

Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club 2022 Season

