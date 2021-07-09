Right Now You Can Buy A Condo for Your Car in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- If you have a classic car -- or two -- that you'd like to move out of your garage at home you can now buy a condo for your car. Big Lake Car Condos are being built right now along Highway 10.

Owner Richard Hinrichs says one building is finished already and they are working on the second one right now. Eventually, there will be six buildings with seven to eight units each. So far 11 units have already been sold.

Each unit comes with plumping and in-floor heat, and once you buy it you can customize it to your liking.

We set them up and frame them out so that you can put a mezzanine in them, the floors are all heated, and the roughed in plumbing is already there, so tricking them out later is pretty easy.

Hinrichs says similar car condos already exist in places like Chanhassen and Medina and have been very popular.

Hinrichs says, while golfers have their club room and pilots have a hangar, the car condo will also have a shared community space.

It's going to be like a 1966 gas station-type thing. It's going to be a 40 X 40 building with a 20 X 20 overhang with a couple of gas pumps, signage, and lights. That will be set up for owners to use or the community could use it too for small events.

The cost to buy one of these units is about $125 per square foot and the sizes range from about 1,300 square feet up to 3,000 square feet.

They do have an open house Saturday from noon until 3:00 p.m. if you want to check them out for yourself.

