Retail Store Opening in Former St. Joseph Police, Fire Station

ST. JOSEPH -- One of the two businesses moving into the former St. Joseph Police and Fire Station is opening this weekend.

WR Home Company is formerly Weather Revivals. Shantel Waytashek and Kendra Harlander are the co-owners.

Waytashek says they wanted to move into the newly renovated space to give them room to expand.

One thing we've always thrived off of is events. Our other space just didn't allow for the foot traffic of that. Shop Small Saturday we had people that couldn't even come into our store because it was so packed. So, we want to be able to thrive with events and expand our products we carry.

Waytashek says the reason for the name change of the business is because they are branching out into more clothing, baby, and home decor items. Their new space will be able to have fully staged living, kitchen, and dining areas.

They opened in their former location in February of 2019. Waytashek says when they quickly outgrew their old location they knew they wanted to stay in St. Joseph.

At that time Bad Habit wasn't even in their new spot. We didn't have half of what's in town now, Krewe wasn't here or Jupiter Moon. It was very minimal at that time, so the town has grown with us.

Their grand opening is this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with food trucks, live music, and other St. Joseph area businesses there.

WR Home Company will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The name of the second business going into that building has not been announced yet. Spring Hill Companies' owner Shannon Wiger bought the building from the city in June of last year and has been renovating it since then.

Their former location on West Minnesota Street has been taken over by a business called Pine & Fiber Co.

Spring Hill Company also owns and renovated the building that Hudson & Company moved into in June of last year. And they also are renovating a building just down the street from the former police and fire station that will bring two other new businesses to St Joseph including YPower Yoga and Eating, Elevated.