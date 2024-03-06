Registration Open for Minnesota Senior Games in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Senior Games are in St. Cloud again this summer, and registration is now open.
Anyone age 50 and older is eligible to compete. The deadline to sign up is Monday, July 22nd. The games will be held at a variety of venues around the metro area the weekend of August 15th through the 18th.
The cost is $55 for up to five sports. There is an additional $5 fee per sport beyond that. Bowling is $12 per event. Golf is $35 paid on-site.
Medals will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each category.
Fifteen different sports are offered this year.
Archery will be held at Mississippi River County Park in Rice
3 on 3 basketball is at Whitney Recreation Center
Bowling is at Great River Bowl in Sartell
Golf is at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell
Pickleball is at Sta-Fit in Sartell
Power walk and Race walk are at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School
5K run and walk at Lake Wobegon Trail in Waite Park
Swimming at Apollo High School
Softball at Whitney Recreation Center
Table Tennis at Whitney Recreation Center
Tennis at Sta-Fit in Sartell
Track and Field at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School
Volleyball at Whitney Recreation Center
Cycling TBD
All athletes must qualify at the 2024 State Games to compete in the 2025 National Senior Games which will be held in Des Moines, Iowa July 24th - August 4th, 2025.
The Minnesota Senior Games are open to out-of-state residents.
