Red Flag Warning Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

We'll have northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Also, the humidity will be 15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

