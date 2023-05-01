Blacklight Adventures Owners Name Emerging Entrepreneurs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular family entertainment center is being recognized by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jay and Tina Mrozek are the owners of Blacklight Adventures and recently named the St. Cloud Area Emerging Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Jay says they are grateful for this honor and can't thank the community enough for their continued support.

There are some pretty big names attached to these awards. When you have big names in the business community coming to you and congratulating you, you start feeling that this is a big achievement and it's all very humbling.

He says the biggest attraction is the 3,000 square-foot blacklight laser tag arena, however they also offer escape rooms, a virtual reality arcade and more.

Despite the regular challenges of trying to start a business, the pandemic through in an unexpected wrinkle, causing them to shut down eight months after opening.

Tina says even with the closure they were able to find a silver lining.

We got to stop and look at our facility and make the changes we wanted without any interruption, which not many people are blessed with that opportunity. We got through it all and the community still came back out to support us.

She says they really want to create an environment where families can hang out and enjoy themselves and a proud of have built that in the St. Cloud area.

All three Small Business Award winners will be honor at a special luncheon put on by the Chamber on Wednesday at The Park Event Center.

