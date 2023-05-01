Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Roundup – May 1st, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 3 ST. CLOUD TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 2

(Saturday April 29th)

The Warriors defeated their Central Division rivals the Cyclones in a very good ball game. The Warriors had three timely hits and they were aided by five walks and a couple of misplays. Righty Reece Schwirtz from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Tyler Flis a sophomore from Robbinsdale Armstrong, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bennett Knapper a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School earned two walks and Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School earned a walk and Matt Beacom a sophomore from Blooming Grove High School in Texas scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School. He threw six innings, he gave up three runs, three hits, issued five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from Plainview, Minnesota threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by DH John Deschamps, a sophomore from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School went 1-for-2 with a double, Payton VanBeck a freshman from BBE High school earned a pair of walks. Cayden Hansen a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-3. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School earned a walk and Ben Kopacz a sophomore from Tony, Wisconsin and Will VanBeck a freshman from BBE High School both scored a run.

TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 8 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 5 (11 Innings)

(Saturday April 29th)

The Cyclones defeated their Central Division rivals the Warriors in game two, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. They put up four runs in the seventh inning to tie and in the bottom of the eleventh they come back from one down to put up four runs on a towering 380’ shot to right center for a three run home run. Righty Kaden Swenson a freshman from Elk River High School was the Cyclone starter on the mound. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids High School threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Carson Kullhem a freshman from Aitkin High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Matthew Perry from Bay Port High School, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up up one hit and one run.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo, he went 1-for-5 with a walk off home run for four huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Friedges a freshman from New Prague High School had a pinch hit home run in the eleventh inning to tie the ball game up. Matthew Perry a freshman from Suamico, Wisconsin went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Joel Torres Rivera a 5’2 sophomore from Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and he played a very solid second base. Cayden Hansen, Cyclones right fielder went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla the Cyclones shortstop went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Linn, Cyclones Center fielder went 1-for-5 and Dylan Gertken, Cyclones third baseman went 1-for-5. DH John Deschamps from Bayamon, Puerto Rico earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Bennett Knapper a righty from Yellow Medicine East high School. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zeke Walton a righty from BOLD High School threw one inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Ty Schulte a lefty from Yellow Medicine East High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Tyler Flis, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and Nolan Spence went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Josh Roob went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles and Sam Etterman earned three walks and he had three stolen bases. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, Reece Schwirtz went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Nikson Knapper went 2-for-5.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 8 MN. TECH COLLEGE SPARTANS 5

(Saturday April 29th)

The Legends defeated their Central Division foe the Spartans, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher was righty Levi Lampert from Upsala High School. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Carter Lang from New Ulm High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Burgum from Mandan North Dakota went 1-for-3 with a double and he had a stolen base. Jack Theisen from St. Cloud Cathedral High School went 1-for-2 with a double, Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Will Plowman from Wasilla, Arkansas had a stolen base.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer High School, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Ian Staton from Northfield High School threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, sophomore`from Nova Scotia went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Bryce Kruger a freshman from Barnesville High School went 2-for-2 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Pulju a freshman from Perham High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Ruter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Martin a sophomore from Dassel Cokato went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eoghan Fischer, a freshman from Richmond, British Columbia went 2-for-3 and Ian Staton went 1-for-3.

ST. CLOUD TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 4 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 1

(Sunday April 30th)

The Cyclones had a big win over their Central Division foe the Legends, backed by eleven hits, solid defense and an outstanding pitcher performance. Righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by DH John Deschamps, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Blaine Fischer a freshman from BBE High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI. First baseman Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Joel Torres Rivera went 1-for-3 and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Peyton Winter a sophomore from BBE High School went 1-for-1 and center fielder Brady Linn earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty Lucas Burgum from Mandan, North Dakota threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Parker Jendro from Alexandria High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Caden Sand from Albany High School threw the final inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert, from Upsala High School, he went 1-for-3 and he scored their lone run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-2 and Chuck Hackett from Foley High School was credited for a RBI.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 6 ST. CLOUD TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 5

Sunday April 30th)

The Legends defeated the Cyclones, backed by ten hits and they were aided by Cyclones misplays. The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Maddox Mortensen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Felix Porras went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carter Lang, Chuck Hackett and Will Plowman all scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from PEM High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Sam Holthaus threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Matthew Perry went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Payton Winter went1-for-3 and Payton Randall went 1-for-2.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 6 CENTRAL LAKE COLLEGE RAIDERS 4

(Sunday April 30th)

The Warriors had a big win over Central Division rivals the Raiders, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. The Warriors put up five big runs in the second inning to give their starting pitcher great support. Righty Jack Howard a sophomore from Renville County West High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman High School, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Lang a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Zeke Walton a sophomore from BOLD High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Bennett Knapper a sophomore from Yellow Medicine High School went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Flis a sophomore form Robbinsdale Armstrong High School earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Beacome a sophomore form Blooming. Grove High School, Texas earned a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Luis Diaz, a freshman from Agua Prieta, Mexico, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Adam Jensen a freshman from Brainerd High School threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Raiders offense was led by Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato, Minnesota went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jake Thorn a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ivan Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, and Aston Argir a sophomore from Brainerd High School earned a pair of walks.

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 12 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 11

(Sunday April 30th)

The Raiders came back in game two to defeat their Central Division rivals the Warriors backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and aided by six walks. The Raiders starting pitcher was Righty Noah Cekalla, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Righty Ben Dornseif a sophomore from Hector, Mn threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up thirteen hits, ten runs two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Erubiel Ozuna a sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona. He went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam “Deuce” Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Mason Argir a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Leo Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf a freshman from Kimball Area High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was righty Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School threw two innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Nikson Knapper a freshman from Yellow Medicine East High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up one walk and two walks. Righty Tanner Olson a freshman from St. James High School threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Reece Schwirtz, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Flis went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Robb went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Olson went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and Nikson Knapper went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Matt Beacom went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nolan Spence went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bennett Knapper scored a run.

ANOKA RAMSEY TC GOLD RAMS 24 MN STATE SPARTANS 0

(Sunday April 30th)

The Golden Rams had a huge day with their win over the Spartans, they collected twenty-four hits. The Golden Rams had three home runs and four doubles. Righty Wyatt Doubler a sophomore form Osseo High School threw a complete game, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by eight players with multiple hit games. Jeremy a freshman from North St. Paul went 4-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Patrick Brey a freshman from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Jacobs Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Noah Findeis a freshman from Millard South High School, Nebraska went 2-for-3 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Henry Gibbs a sophomore from Frenchtown, Montana went 3-for4 with a double and he scored three runs. Ramon Perez a freshman from Garland, Texas went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Ramsdell a freshman from Meza, Arizona went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Rickey Ramsdell went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Aaron Yund a sophomore from Coon Rapids High School earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Drake Locklear a sophomore form Green Bay, Wisconsin earned a walk.

MN STATE SPARTANS 15 ANOKA RAMSEY TC GOLDEN RAMS 14

(Sunday April 30th)

The Spartans made a huge come back to defeat the Golden Rams, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Righty Brett Englemeyer a sophomore from Melrose High School started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Mike Short threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, and he issued four walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Eoghan Fischer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ian Staton went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit two times by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Short went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Monson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Ruter had a sacrifice fly and he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, he was credited for two RBIs. Bryce Krueger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Pulju earned four walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Martin went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Beau Fetting went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was lefty Ramon Perez a freshman from Naamen Forest High School in Texas. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Kenny Jones-Foster a freshman from Becker High School threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Noah Findeis a freshman from Millard South High School in Nebraska, threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Ricky Ramsdell, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Contreras went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Jeremy Brown went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Ramsdell went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Wyatt Doubler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Patrick Bryce earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Henry Gibbs earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drake Locklear earned a walk and he scored a run.