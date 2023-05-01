Tennessee Woman Hurt While Crossing St. Cloud Highway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman from Tennessee was seriously hurt as she tried to cross a busy highway in east St. Cloud.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Nicole Woods of Memphis was crossing the eastbound lanes through congested traffic when she was struck. The driver of the eastbound car, 20-year-old Ava Sadio of St. Cloud was not hurt.

Woods was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

