SCSU Baseball Takes Series In Duluth

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Saturday April 29th)

U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 7 ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 6 (9 In.)

(Saturday April 29th)

The Bulldogs defeated the NSIC rivals the Huskies, backed by twelve hits,

including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Lefty Brayden

Buttweiter, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks

and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Alex Waltermann threw two innings in

relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. M. Theil threw

one inning, he gave up one hit and C. Nygaard threw one inning to close it out.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Sam Tanner, he went 2-for-5 with a home run

for two RBIs and Michael Gabbard went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs.

Nathan Rosenberg went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Tosten Mann

went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tim Pokornowski went 1-for-4, he

was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jack Puder went 1-for-4, he earned

a walk and he scored a run. Tom Hanson went 1-for-3 and he was a hit by a pitch

and Gabe Richardson went 1-for-4.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Righty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New

Prague High School. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two

walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Fort

Myers, Florida threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded

one strikeout. Righty Ethan Lanthier sophomore from Northfield High School

threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six

strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo

High School, North Dakota. He went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI

and he scored two runs. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School

went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith a

sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran in Wisconsin went 2-for-5 for a RBI and

scored a run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 3-

for-5 and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 2-

for-5 and he scored a run. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Bellarmine High

School In Illinois went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Parker Savard a senior from West

Fargo High School scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High went

1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Tate Wallet a junior and a transfer from Everett

CC went 1-for-4.

ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 14 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 9

(Saturday April 29th)

The Huskies come back in game two to defeat the Bulldogs, backed by

fourteen hits, including four doubles, one triple and two home runs. They

had three big innings, they put up four runs in the 2nd, four in the 4th and

five in the 6th. Righty Sam Riola started on the mound, he threw four

innings, to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks

and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty David Van Ort a a junior from

Stillwater High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits,

one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Sawyer Smith threw the

final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded a

strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Center fielder John Nett, he went 3-for-5 with a

double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Pitcher Sam Riola went 2-

for-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.

First baseman Ethan Navatril, went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four

RBIs. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he

scored a pair of runs. DH Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went

2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Righty fielder

Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-2 and he

scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run,

Tate Wallat went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from

West Fargo was credited for a RBI and Mitch Gumbko a junior from Ada,

Michigan scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Aaron Watimir, he threw three innings, he

gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Wattermann threw

2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

Mason Thiel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, and he

recorded a strikeout. Connor Nygard threw 2/3 of inning, he gave up one hit and

Dylan Wilson threw 2/3 of an inning and he gave up one hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Alex Watterman, he went 2-for-3 with a home

run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Gabe Richardson

went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tom Hanson

went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Michael Gabbard went 3-for-4 and he scored a run.

Jack Puder and and Nathan Rosenberg both went 1-for-4. Tim Porkornowski

went 1-for-4, he had a walk, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Tosten

Mann and Sam Tanner both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run.

ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 8 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 4

(Sunday April 30th)

The Huskies defeated the Bulldogs, to take two out three from the NSIC

rivals. Backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and a home run,

good defense a solid pitching. Righty Riley Ahern a senior from Holy

Angels Academy, started on the mound. He threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, issued three walks and he

recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson a senior from Rocori High

School threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits, one

run, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by by John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin, he

went 5-for-6, with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen

base and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Clapp a junior transfer from

Century CC went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil

went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

Mitch Gumbko a junior transfer from Muskegon CC went 1-for-2 with a

double, he earned a walk andhe scored a run. Noah Dehne a junior

transfer from North Dakota State went 2-for-3 with a double and. He

earned a walk. Sam Riola a senior transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette

earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBi and he scored a run.

Tyler Schiller the lefty junior went 1-for-4, with a walk and he a stolen

base. Bryce Jacobson freshman North Dakota native earned a walk, had a

stolen base and he scored a run and Drew Beier a junior transfer from St.

Cloud Tech College scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hayden Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he

gave up nine hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Eiden

threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued three walks.

Henry Wilkinson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs,

and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tim Porkornowski, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs,

with a walk andhe scored a run. Gabe Richardson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he

scored a run. Nathan Rosenberg went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run

and Sam Tanner went 1-for-3 with a double andhe had a walk. Jack Puder went

1-for-4 with a walk and Michael Gabbard went 1-for-4 with a walk.