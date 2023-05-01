SCSU Baseball Takes Series In Duluth
SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP
(Saturday April 29th)
U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 7 ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 6 (9 In.)
(Saturday April 29th)
The Bulldogs defeated the NSIC rivals the Huskies, backed by twelve hits,
including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Lefty Brayden
Buttweiter, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks
and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Alex Waltermann threw two innings in
relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. M. Theil threw
one inning, he gave up one hit and C. Nygaard threw one inning to close it out.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Sam Tanner, he went 2-for-5 with a home run
for two RBIs and Michael Gabbard went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs.
Nathan Rosenberg went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Tosten Mann
went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tim Pokornowski went 1-for-4, he
was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jack Puder went 1-for-4, he earned
a walk and he scored a run. Tom Hanson went 1-for-3 and he was a hit by a pitch
and Gabe Richardson went 1-for-4.
The Huskies starting pitcher was Righty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New
Prague High School. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two
walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Fort
Myers, Florida threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded
one strikeout. Righty Ethan Lanthier sophomore from Northfield High School
threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six
strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo
High School, North Dakota. He went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI
and he scored two runs. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School
went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith a
sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran in Wisconsin went 2-for-5 for a RBI and
scored a run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 3-
for-5 and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 2-
for-5 and he scored a run. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Bellarmine High
School In Illinois went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Parker Savard a senior from West
Fargo High School scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High went
1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Tate Wallet a junior and a transfer from Everett
CC went 1-for-4.
ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 14 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 9
(Saturday April 29th)
The Huskies come back in game two to defeat the Bulldogs, backed by
fourteen hits, including four doubles, one triple and two home runs. They
had three big innings, they put up four runs in the 2nd, four in the 4th and
five in the 6th. Righty Sam Riola started on the mound, he threw four
innings, to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks
and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty David Van Ort a a junior from
Stillwater High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits,
one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Sawyer Smith threw the
final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded a
strikeout.
The Huskies offense was led by Center fielder John Nett, he went 3-for-5 with a
double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Pitcher Sam Riola went 2-
for-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.
First baseman Ethan Navatril, went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four
RBIs. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he
scored a pair of runs. DH Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went
2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Righty fielder
Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-2 and he
scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run,
Tate Wallat went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from
West Fargo was credited for a RBI and Mitch Gumbko a junior from Ada,
Michigan scored a run.
The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Aaron Watimir, he threw three innings, he
gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Wattermann threw
2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.
Mason Thiel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, and he
recorded a strikeout. Connor Nygard threw 2/3 of inning, he gave up one hit and
Dylan Wilson threw 2/3 of an inning and he gave up one hit.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Alex Watterman, he went 2-for-3 with a home
run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Gabe Richardson
went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tom Hanson
went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Michael Gabbard went 3-for-4 and he scored a run.
Jack Puder and and Nathan Rosenberg both went 1-for-4. Tim Porkornowski
went 1-for-4, he had a walk, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Tosten
Mann and Sam Tanner both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run.
ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 8 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 4
(Sunday April 30th)
The Huskies defeated the Bulldogs, to take two out three from the NSIC
rivals. Backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and a home run,
good defense a solid pitching. Righty Riley Ahern a senior from Holy
Angels Academy, started on the mound. He threw seven innings to earn
the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, issued three walks and he
recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson a senior from Rocori High
School threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits, one
run, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by by John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin, he
went 5-for-6, with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen
base and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Clapp a junior transfer from
Century CC went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil
went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run.
Mitch Gumbko a junior transfer from Muskegon CC went 1-for-2 with a
double, he earned a walk andhe scored a run. Noah Dehne a junior
transfer from North Dakota State went 2-for-3 with a double and. He
earned a walk. Sam Riola a senior transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette
earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBi and he scored a run.
Tyler Schiller the lefty junior went 1-for-4, with a walk and he a stolen
base. Bryce Jacobson freshman North Dakota native earned a walk, had a
stolen base and he scored a run and Drew Beier a junior transfer from St.
Cloud Tech College scored a run.
The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hayden Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he
gave up nine hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Eiden
threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued three walks.
Henry Wilkinson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs,
and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Tim Porkornowski, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs,
with a walk andhe scored a run. Gabe Richardson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he
scored a run. Nathan Rosenberg went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run
and Sam Tanner went 1-for-3 with a double andhe had a walk. Jack Puder went
1-for-4 with a walk and Michael Gabbard went 1-for-4 with a walk.