Record Rain in December in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is officially the wettest December on record in St. Cloud.

We had another .20 of an inch Tuesday) that brings us to 3.31 inches for the month.

We are now 2.56 inches above normal for the month to date.

The National Weather Service is issuing a rare late December flood warning for the Red River. The warning includes Fargo-Moorhead and Wahpeton-Breckenridge. Forecasters say up two inches of rain has fallen in some areas on top of frozen ground sending the water into the Red River. Minor flooding is expected this weekend.

We've also broken the record for the most rain on record in December which was 2.56 inches set back in 2010.

The precipitation total for the year to date is up to 27.69 inches, which is now just .67 inches below normal.

Our snow total for the year to date is only 5.3 inches which is 10.5 inches below normal. By the way, last year at this time we already had 27 inches of snow.

Quiet weather returns for the remainder of the week, with temperatures that will remain above normal to close 2023.

