5 AI Tools That Will Help Minnesotans At Work

There are a lot of unknowns about how we should be using Artificial Intelligence - or AI as it is more commonly referred to. But there are some very helpful tools available to Minnesotans that you can start using today that will help boost productivity and make everyday tasks at work easier.

Who doesn't want easier? Plus, some of these tools can help you with the more mundane tasks while giving you more time to focus on the more fun or creative parts of your job. Business Insider reported on many tools that are available right now. I've highlighted some of the ones that would help the most people. Are you using any of these yet?

FIREFLIES

If taking notes in a meeting is enough to cause anxiety and flashbacks to high school, just try Fireflies. It works with many platforms. Zoom, Google Meet and Webex to name a few. You invite it to the meeting, it records it, then transcribes it for you. It's searchable and can even tell you how long people spoke and who asked the most questions.

WORDTUNE READ

If reading long business reports, academic articles or blog posts is part of your job this could be your savior. I a Google Chrome extension that reads the information, highlights the most relevant portions and give summaries next to the passages.

GRAMMERLY

This is a great tool for catching your mistakes in any copy you have to write. It's a browser extension that helps you with word choices, makes suggestions for sentence structure and can even assess tone in your writing.

TODOIST

Using this for your to-do list can make things much easier. You can quickly copy and paste a website that you need for one of your tasks and save it in your to-do list. It's a browser extension and it can be integrated into things like Slack and Dropbox.

NUMEROUS.AI

Is creating spreadsheets a task you do regularly at work? If so, this program may offer relief. You tell it in your words what you need done, like a certain formula. And it will generate the formula and insert it in your spreadsheet. You can also teach it the repetitive tasks you do all the time.

