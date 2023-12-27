Minnesota State Parks Hosting First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some Minnesota state parks will join a nationwide effort on Monday to connect people with the outdoors.

First Day Hikes will take place on January 1st at 12 Minnesota state parks.

Hikes will be taking place in all 50 states that day to encourage people to exercise and connect with nature. It's being spearheaded by America's State Parks organization and has become a tradition for many people.

The First Day Hike is free to participate but some of the guided hikes require advance registration.

If there is sufficient snow, the hikes will be held on snowshoes. You can bring your own or borrow a set for free.

For a link to the 12 participating parks, click here.

