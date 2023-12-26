3 Great Minnesota Winter Road Trips To Take Now!

I'm always looking for fun short trips, easy getaways that don't require a ton of travel time. If you like that too, check out these 3 options right here in Minnesota!

From modern to rustic and bustling to private. It's all about what you want. This first one is good if you like to ski, but not required either. They're all cozy and fun-looking places to stay in their own way.

SKI HILL CABINS & SAUNAS IN LUTSEN

Skihill_cabins_saunas commented on their post about being featured in Midwest Living Magazine: HOLY CRAP! Check out this FEATURE. Anyone needing any ideas for your family and loved ones here is a great online article in @midwestlivingmag. Every cabin has it's own private sauna! Plus, they sleep 8-10 people so this if perfect for a couple families or a few friends to all stay together. Skiing is right there...or not...it's all up to you.

LITTLE LOG CABIN IN BACKUS

This cabin sleeps 2-4 and looks great for a couples getaway. It's less than 2 hours North of St. Cloud and is a stand-alone place on Airbnb if what you're looking for is not a resort style getaway.

Little_Log_Cabin_MN commented: Huge update to our cabin!! Built a @hello_goodland hot tub into the deck. The summer is completely booked up but you can still book for this fall and winter! http://Airbnb.com/h/old-door-cabin

CUYUNA COVE

This is located about 90 minutes north of St. Cloud. If you love the whole tiny house living this looks like a super cute and very modern comfortable place to stay. The size alone tells you it's a getaway for just 1-2 people. The views looks amazing and it's located right outside Crosby if you want to go to town.

Here's an exchange between Cuyuna Cove and a guest that had just stayed there:

Cuyuna Cove: “Cuyuna Cove exceeded our expectations by a long shot!” @annaliesch

You both truly warmed our hearts to see you take in so much of what Cuyuna area has to offer. From the fall views outside your cabin, to biking, kayaking and paddle boarding for some adventure in Cuyuna State Recreational Area. Grabbing a bite @redravenbike for coffee and breakfast and @shopvictual for a charcuterie board back at the cabin.

We are so glad you enjoyed your stay. Remember to tag us @cuyunacove to possibly be featured on our page.

Do these option have you daydreaming about your next road trip?

