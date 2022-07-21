Reason For Algae Bloom on Central MN Lakes

The green film that is visible on many area lakes, ponds and rivers is algae bloom. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says when the water warms quickly the green, slimy algae bloom tends to show up. Schmitt says the warm temperatures has warmed up many area lakes, and ponds. He says the algae bloom doesn't usually hurt the water quality and it will go away when the water temperatures go down. Schmitt says some lakes and streams are more susceptible to this type of thing but most have some of this in July/August.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says when it comes to fishing he's been focusing more on pan fish lately. He says Walleye fishing has been a little tougher right now. Schmitt says fishing for walleye typically slows down this time of year throughout the state. He says with many of the hatched minnows and perch moving out to deeper water walleyes have plenty to eat which makes them less active. Schmitt says pan fish (blue gills and crappies) have been more active and can be found along weed lines, mud flats and sand flats.

Schmitt says fishing from shore and area rivers is also a good way to go right now for anglers. He says you don't always have to use a boat to catch fish. Schmitt says fishing with a kayak has also gained in popularity. He says you can buy a kayak that caters to an angler.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.