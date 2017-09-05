Rays Top Twins Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 Monday night at Tropicana Field. The Twins have now lost three of their past four games.

Brian Dozier was 1-4 with a run batted in for the Twins, but the team managed just five hits while striking out 11 times.

Jose Berrios took the loss for Minnesota after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Twins will play at Tampa Bay again Tuesday night on AM 1240 WJON. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.