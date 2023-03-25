Authorities Investigating Break-In at a Property Near Randall

Authorities Investigating Break-In at a Property Near Randall

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

RANDALL (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a break-in at a home in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted burglary took place at a home on Dove Road north of Highway 27 near Randall on Thursday.

Authorities say sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. the suspect went into an open outbuilding on the property.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then took a splitting maul from the building and used it to break into a second outbuilding.

Authorities say no items have been reported missing, but the door to the second outbuilding was significantly damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

25 richest people in America and how they did it

St﻿acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.
Filed Under: attempted burglary, break in, Crime, morrision county, morrison county sheriff's office, Randall
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports