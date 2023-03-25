Authorities Investigating Break-In at a Property Near Randall

RANDALL (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a break-in at a home in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted burglary took place at a home on Dove Road north of Highway 27 near Randall on Thursday.

Authorities say sometime between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. the suspect went into an open outbuilding on the property.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then took a splitting maul from the building and used it to break into a second outbuilding.

Authorities say no items have been reported missing, but the door to the second outbuilding was significantly damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.

