Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.

In a post to the Morrison County Sherriff Office page on Facebook, officer Larsen shared what one Brainerd man did to help out the flood efforts:

This morning while working with other city leaders in Randall, a gentleman stopped by the fire hall and told me that he’d like to make a donation to go towards all the food, water, drinks and other expenses that the city is dealing with because of the flooding. I asked this gentleman if he was from the Randall area and he told me that he was from Brainerd, but he passes through Randall a lot and he loves the city and everything it stands for. This gentleman was directed to city hall and he later gave a $500 dollar donation.

It's refreshing to see that there are still good people in the world. People who are thankful for emergency personnel and small-town folk dealing with circumstances far out of their control.

As of Monday (June 27th) morning, the mayor of Randall has signed a disaster declaration and it was ratified by city council. The city will have a disaster evaluation tentatively starting on noon on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls.

