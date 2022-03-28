Rain, Snow Expected in Minnesota During Mid Week Storm

UNDATED -- The midweek storm system remains large but impactful weather will be limited or minor.

There will be a period of heavy rainfall during the onset of precipitation Tuesday evening.

Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected as the system evolves through midweek, but only a slight chance of freezing rain remains during the onset of precipitation Tuesday night.

There are still uncertainties with this storm system, but chances of significant rainfall, snowfall, and ice potential have lowered.

Please continue to monitor the latest forecast as the storm system develops.