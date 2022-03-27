MSU-Mankato Advances to Frozen Four, UMD Eliminated by Denver
UNDATED -- Four Minnesota collegiate men’s hockey teams made it to the NCAA Division I Tournament, and now just two remain.
St. Cloud State University was eliminated in the first round with a 5-4 loss to Quinnipiac. The University of Minnesota-Duluth beat Michigan Tech to advance to round two but fell to Denver 2-1.
Minnesota State University-Mankato has punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a 1-0 shutout win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
The University of Minnesota will fight for a spot in the semifinals when they face Western Michigan University on Sunday. If the Gophers should survive their face-off with the Broncos, they will take on the Mavericks in Boston.
