MSU-Mankato Advances to Frozen Four, UMD Eliminated by Denver

UNDATED -- Four Minnesota collegiate men’s hockey teams made it to the NCAA Division I Tournament, and now just two remain.

St. Cloud State University was eliminated in the first round with a 5-4 loss to Quinnipiac. The University of Minnesota-Duluth beat Michigan Tech to advance to round two but fell to Denver 2-1.

Minnesota State University-Mankato has punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a 1-0 shutout win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

The University of Minnesota will fight for a spot in the semifinals when they face Western Michigan University on Sunday. If the Gophers should survive their face-off with the Broncos, they will take on the Mavericks in Boston.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.