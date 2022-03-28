Average Gas Prices Up Slightly in Past Week in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week. We're now averaging $3.92.

Nationally, the price for gas is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23.

GasBuddy says the decline we've seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level in recent weeks.

They expect we'll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in.