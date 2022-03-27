Powerball Climbs to $195 Million for Monday Night’s Drawing

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $195 million for tomorrow night's drawing.

The one-time cash payout would be $123 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 2-10-50-59-61, Powerball: 6.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, driving that estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing to $60 million.

