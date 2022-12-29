Princeton Teacher Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Student

PRINCETON (WJON News) - A retired Princeton School teacher has pleaded guilty to assaulting a student last spring.

Court records say 63-year-old Kimberly Neubauer of Princeton pled guilty to throwing a hockey stick at a student during class at Princeton Primary School last March, causing the student to lose a baby tooth. The incident was caught on video.

The child went to the dentist on March 29th, and records show his upper right tooth, a baby tooth, was completely knocked out. There was also bruising reported around the student’s mouth.

Police viewed the video on April 27th and filed charges in July. Neubauer retired from the district at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The third-degree felony assault with substantial bodily harm charge carries a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine, five years in prison, or both.

Neubauer is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23rd.