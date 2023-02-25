Princeton Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 169

MILACA (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was taken to the hospital following a crash near Milaca on Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Central Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 169 and an SUV was going north on Highway 169. Authorities say the SUV made a left turn onto Central Avenue and hit the car.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Nicole Straw of Princeton, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Tracey Sundvall of Milaca, was not hurt.

Snowy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023 Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources.