Princeton Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Friday Afternoon Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Mille Lacs County Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 95 at 75th Avenue in Princeton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a cargo van headed east on Highway 95 was stopped and waiting to take a left turn at 75th Avenue. Authorities say a motorcycle was also going east on Highway 95 and did not stop or use the bypass lane, causing it to collide with the van.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Ryan Cline, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the van, 38-year-old Andrew Nelson of Dalbo, was not hurt.

