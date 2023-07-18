Enjoy Sunday Afternoon With A Slice Of Pizza On This Princeton Farm

If you are a fan of pizza and agriculture I've got good news, Princeton based Alpha & Omega Farms is hosting a Sunday afternoon with pizza event this weekend, but don't plan on just showing up and enjoying some fresh 'za, you've got to get your crust reserved before the weekend!

According to the farm's website:

Join us at the farm anytime between 3:00 to 6:00 PM Pizzas are available to enjoy at the farm or for carry out. We will have yard games, board games and a cribbage tournament for those who would like to participate.

Pizza reservations are available and recommended: $10 per pizza (+ tax) reserves your crust. Once you arrive check in at the host stand and place your pizza order(s) based on our current menu. The crust deposit will be deducted from the final total and remaining amount charged for your order. Pizzas are generally $20-$23 and serve approximately 2 people.

The farm, which doubles as an outdoor dining location, is home to animals and is available for rent for events. The owners Brad and Kim Hayes "are excited to share their farm with you and your family. Alpha and Omega Farm is located on 38 acres in Princeton, Minnesota."

The farm offers up regular pizza nights on Thursday and with those pizza nights like the one coming up on Sunday, there are some things visitors to the farm need to know, like to bring "anything you need to enjoy your pizza and time on our farm. Outside Food is ok as long as you are a customer of the farm. Plates, silverware, napkins, games/cards, bug spray, table cloth, and trash bags are also needed."

Get our free mobile app

You can get a rundown on what to know by visiting Alpha and Omega Farms' website here.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.