Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 2nd

The Cathedral softball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a 10-1 win over Milaca on Thursday. The Crusaders are now 11-0 on the season heading into a Saturday that sees them scheduled to take on Glencoe-Silver Lake, Springfield and #2 Lake Crystal in Mankato.

McKenna Buckentine had four runs batted in for CHS in Thursday's win, while CJ Jerzak and Sadie Meyer each had two hits and scored two runs. Berkley Mathiasen picked up another win on the mound by tossing a complete game while striking out five Wolves batters.

ELSEWHERE:

Royalton 8, ACGC 6

Kimball 12, Paynesville 1

Kimball 4, Paynesville 0

Royalton 6, ACGC 2

ROCORI 8, Detroit Lakes 0

St. Cloud 6, Moorhead 1

Several games were rained out on the baseball diamond after foul weather rolled in around 2 p.m. in central Minnesota. Here are the scores of the games that were able to be played on Thursday.

Fergus Falls 6, St Cloud 4

Albany 22, Milaca 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Maple Lake 3

Holdingford 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3

Montevideo 5, Melrose 3

FRIDAY

Duluth East @ St. Cloud (MAC) 1:30 PM

Champlin Park @ Sartell 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moorhead 6 PM

New Ulm @ St. Cloud (MAC) 7 PM

Cathedral @ Albany (St. Martin) 7 PM