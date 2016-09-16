Prep Scoreboard Thursday September 15

Volleyball

Tech 3, Alexandria 0

(Sydney Trewick had 33 digs for the Tigers)

Apollo 3, Fergus Falls 2

Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

St. Cloud Christian 3, Immauel Lutheran 1

Albany 3, Foley 0

Boys Soccer

Tech 5, Apollo 3

(Tech scored 3 goals in the first half)

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Fergus Falls 0

Girls Soccer:

Apollo 1, Tech 0

Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 0

Girls Swimming

Willmar 97, Rocori 89

Brainerd 101, Sauk Rapids-Rice 83