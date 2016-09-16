Prep Scoreboard Thursday September 15
Volleyball
Tech 3, Alexandria 0
(Sydney Trewick had 33 digs for the Tigers)
Apollo 3, Fergus Falls 2
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0
St. Cloud Christian 3, Immauel Lutheran 1
Albany 3, Foley 0
Boys Soccer
Tech 5, Apollo 3
(Tech scored 3 goals in the first half)
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Fergus Falls 0
Girls Soccer:
Apollo 1, Tech 0
Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 0
Girls Swimming
Willmar 97, Rocori 89
Brainerd 101, Sauk Rapids-Rice 83